Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government would introduce a new policy for national level players soon, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday while addressing the state contingent heading to the 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand.

The 200-member contingent of the state will participate in the Games scheduled from January 28 to February 14, a statement issued here said.

He said basic sports infrastructure was being developed at the district level. Additionally, the prize money for a podium finish in international sports events has been significantly increased.

The CM said that the prize money for gold medallists in the Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympics has been raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Similarly, silver medallists will get Rs 3 crore instead of earlier Rs 2 crore and the bronze medallists will pocket Rs 2 crore instead of earlier Rs 1 crore.

