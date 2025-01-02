Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Telangana's Nidhish Shyamal and Rajasthan's Kiyanna Parihaar won the open and girls' titles respectively in the 37th National U-9 Chess Championship here on Thursday.

Shyamal defeated Oishik Mondal of West Bengal by 9.5 points to take the top position. A student in Class 5 who had previously won the U-7 National Chess Championship in Ahmedabad, Shyamal, finished his win in 63 moves.

Also Read | Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India Captain Rohit Sharma Ignore Each Other on Eve of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25.

Parihaar got the better of Gujarat's Ashwi Singh to win the title with 10 points while recording her win in 66 moves. A student in Class 4, Parihaar had won the title at the Asian Youth Championship in UAE in 2023.

Shyamal walked away with a prize money of Rs 50,000 with the winner's trophy while the runner-up Aarit Kapil also got a trophy and Rs 36,000. Parihaar bagged the winner's trophy and Rs 50,000 prize money while runner-up Divi Bijesh too got a trophy and Rs 36,000.

Also Read | Olympic Medalist Boxer Vijender Singh’s Father Mahipal Singh Passes Away.

Results:

Open: Thavish S (8.5pts, TN) drew with Aarit Kapil (9.5pts, DL); Oshik Mondal (8.5pts, WB) lost to Nidhish Shyamal (9.5pts, TS); Ayaan Phutane (8.5pts, KA) lost to Divith Reddy (9pts, TS); Garvit Jain (7.5pts, UP) lost to Advik Agrawal (8.5pts, MH); Sattwik Swain (8.5pts, OD) bt Saicharan Srinivasan (7.5pts, TN); Lishanth B (7.5pts, TN) lost to Arjun Singh (8.5pts, MH); Mani Sarbartho (8.5pts, WB) bt Anand Takkshanth (7.5pts, TN); Krithik Muthukumar (8pts, TN) drew with Parv Hakani (8pts, MH); Vishprajesh Anand (7.5pts, TN) lost to Sragvidha S (8.5pts, KA); Muhammad Ibrahim (8pts, KL) bt Hriday Garg (7.5pts, DL); Mohd Siddiqui (8pts, UP) bt Sidhant Rana (7pts, HR); Siddhant Kothari (7pts, MH) lost to Aadwik Krishna (8pts, KA): Heyan Reddy (7.5pts, MH) drew with Advik Mundhada (7.5pts, WB); Timmaraju Sathvik (7.5pts, TS) drew with Pratyush Kumar (7.5pts, UP); Shivin K (7.5pts, TN) drew with Shreyan Thipparthi (7.5pts, TS); Varchas Jayaraman (7.5pts, TN) drew with Varad Patil (7.5pts, MH); Ishaan Laddha (7.5pts, MH) drew with Devansh Keshri (7.5pts, BR).

Girls: Aashvi Singh (8pts, GJ) lost to Kiyanna Parihaar (10pts, RJ); Annanya Chinta (8pts, AP) lost to Divi Bijesh (9.5pts, KL); Vanshika Rawat (9pts, DL) bt Marksim Sriiyukthaa (7.5pts, TN); Radhya Malhotra (8.5pts, PB) bt Rajeswari Aiyappan (7.5pts, KA); Anvi Hinge (7.5pts, MH) lost to Aryahi Bhattacharya (8.5pts, WB); Shruti Sarkar (7.5pts, WB) lost to Karthik Uthaara (8pts, MH); Nakshatra Gumudavelly (7pts, KA) lost to Tvesha Jain (8pts, MH); Kaushi Kulkarni (8pts, KA) bt Deepanjali Srivastava (7pts, UP); Hariprana B (8pts, TN) bt Sahasra Varma Penumastha (7pts, AP); Srijani Naskar (7pts, WB) lost to Aarini Singh (8pts, GJ); Sai Puvvala (8pts, TS) bt Sloka Sujith (7pts, KL); Swara Phasge (6.5pts, TS) lost to Vihana, Kothari (7.5pts, RJ); Harshika M (7.5pts, TN) bt Darshvi Rai (6.5pts, KA); Kashika Goyal (7pts, HR) drew with Vamshika Boga (7pts, TS); Ghritakshi Lalwani (6.5pts, RJ) lost to Hanishka Mishra (7.5pts, KA); Yakshini P (7.5pts, TN) bt Sanskriti Yadav (6.5pts, UP); Anjali Shrivastava (6.5pts, MP) lost to Narayani Marathe (7.5pts, MH).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)