Stockholm, Dec 12 (AP) Swedish prosecutors say they have dropped a rape investigation that was launched in connection with soccer star Kylian Mbappe's visit to Stockholm in October.

In a statement, lead investigator Marina Chirakova said there was not enough evidence to continue the investigation, which centred on an incident at a hotel in the Swedish capital.

Also Read | Rape Case Against Kylian Mbappe Closed Following Lack of Evidence .

Prosecutors never publicly named the suspect in the investigation, but some Swedish media reported that it was Real Madrid striker Mbappe, who visited Stockholm in October during a break in the Spanish league.

At the time Mbappe's legal team dismissed those reports as false. (AP)

Also Read | Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UECL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)