Chelsea are set to take on Kazakhstan Premier League club Astana FC. Premier League side Chelsea are on top of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024–25 points table after four consecutive wins. The Blues are in exception form as they have secured some dominating victories in the UECL 2024-25 season. Astana FC have only been able to secure a single win after playing four matches in the UECL 2024-25 edition. Chelsea are at the top of the Conference League 2024-25 standings and the Blues will look forward to continuing their top form. Man City Fans Stopped From Going Out of Allianz Stadium Midway into Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

This will be a tough contest for Astana as Chelsea are in the top form. And as far as Astana's form is concerned, Chelsea are going to steal another win in a dominating fashion because of their set of players. With players like Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku and others Chelsea are not going to face any difficulties in stealing the show. Astana FC are standing in the second spot in the Kazakhstan Premier League but they are not doing very well in the UECL this season.

When is Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea lock horns with Kazakhstan club Astana FC in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Astana vs Chelsea match is set to be played at the Ortalyq stadion in Kazakhstan and it starts at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch Astana FC vs Chelsea live telecast in the UEFA Europa Conference League match on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel. For Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League online viewing options, read below. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Barcelona Beat Borussia Dortmund To Go Second, Arsenal Jumps to Third.

How to Get Live Streaming of Astana vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Astana vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea, based on their recent form, are expected to win this contest with an ease.

