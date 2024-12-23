New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Rugby India, the sport's national governing body, is all set to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL) next year.

The tournament, the world's first franchise-based rugby league, featuring six city-based teams, will be a part of a 10-year strategic partnership between Rugby India and GMR Sports.

The RPL will be a platform for top players from elite rugby nations around the world to showcase their talent and skills.

"The Rugby Premier League is a game-changer for rugby in India. With World Rugby's support and GMR Sports' expertise, we are set to deliver a league that showcases the finest talent and professionalism," Rahul Bose, president of Rugby India, said in a release.

"Fans can expect nothing less than world-class rugby action that will inspire the next generation of athletes in our country."

The league aims to lay a solid foundation for the growth of rugby in India. By exposing young Indian talent to international players and top-tier coaching, the RPL will work towards creating a sustainable ecosystem for the sport.

"The Rugby Premier League is not just a league — it is a movement to bring world-class rugby to India while fostering grassroots development," Kiran Kumar Grandhi, chairman of GMR Sports, said.

