Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (PTI) Gujarat's Sakshi Chavan erased a seven-year long meet record in the women's 200m race on the final day of the 39th National Junior Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.

Sakshi's gold-medal winning time of 24.14 seconds was better than the previous meet record of 24.24 seconds set by Jisna Mathew in 2017.

It was double delight for Sakshi as she was also declared the best female athlete in the women's U20 category, while Delhi's 400m sprinter Jay Kumar walked away with the best athlete award in the men's U20 group.

Haryana won the overall title with 303 points. Tamil Nadu was second with 269 points. PTI AH

