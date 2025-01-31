Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20I between India and England here on Friday.

India Innings:

Sanju Samson

c Brydon Carse b Saqib Mahmood 1

Abhishek Sharma

c Jacob Bethell b Adil Rashid 29

Tilak Varma

c Jofra Archer b Saqib Mahmood 0

Suryakumar Yadav

c Brydon Carse b Saqib Mahmood 0

Rinku Singh

c Adil Rashid b Brydon Carse 3

Shivam Dube

not out 53

Hardik Pandya c Jos Buttler b Jamie Overton 53

Axar Patel

c Jacob Bethell b Jamie Overton 5

Arshdeep Singh

run out (Salt/Jamie Overton) 0

Ravi Bishnoi

not out 0

Extras: (LB-3, W-5, NB-2)

10

Total: (9 wkts, 20 Overs)

181

Fall of Wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 12-3, 57-4, 79-5, 166-6, 180-7, 180-8, 181-9

Bowler: Jofra Archer 4-0-37-0, Saqib Mahmood 4-1-35-3, Brydon Carse 4-0-39-1, Jamie Overton 4-0-32-2, Adil Rashid 4-0-35-1. (MORE) PTI

