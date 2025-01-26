Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Bangladesh:

Fahomida Choya b Joshitha 2

Mosammat Eva c Chalke b Shabnam 2

Sadia Islam run out 5

Sumaiya Akther lbw Vaishnavi 5

Afia Ashima run out 7

Jannatul Maoua lbw Vaishnavi 14

Sumaiya Akter not out 21

Sadia Akter c Kamalini b Vaishnavi 0

Nishita Akter Nishi st Kamalini b Trisha 6

Extras (w-2) 2

Total (For Eight Wickets in 20 Overs) 64

Fall of Wickets: 1-3, 2-9, 3-9, 4-22, 5-22, 6-53, 7-53, 8-64.

Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 2-0-7-1, VJ Joshitha 3-1-6-1, Aayushi Shukla 4-0-15-0, Parunika Sisodia 4-0-12-0, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-15-3, Mithila Vinod 1-0-3-0, Gongadi Trisha 2-0-6-1.

India:

Gongadi Trisha c Nishita Akter b Habiba Islam 40

G Kamalini b Anisa Akter Soba 3

Sanika Chalke not out 11

Niki Prasad not out 5

Extras (w-7) 7

Total (For Two Wickets in 7.1 Overs) 66

Fall of Wickets: 1-23, 2-61.

Bowling: Nishita Akter Nishi 1-0-13-0, Anisa Akter Soba 3-0-29-1, Fahomiya Choya 1-0-5-0, Habiba Islam 2-0-15-1, Jannatul Maoua 0.1-0-4-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)