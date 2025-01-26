Kuala Lumpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Scoreboard of Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.
Bangladesh:
Fahomida Choya b Joshitha 2
Mosammat Eva c Chalke b Shabnam 2
Sadia Islam run out 5
Sumaiya Akther lbw Vaishnavi 5
Afia Ashima run out 7
Jannatul Maoua lbw Vaishnavi 14
Sumaiya Akter not out 21
Sadia Akter c Kamalini b Vaishnavi 0
Nishita Akter Nishi st Kamalini b Trisha 6
Extras (w-2) 2
Total (For Eight Wickets in 20 Overs) 64
Fall of Wickets: 1-3, 2-9, 3-9, 4-22, 5-22, 6-53, 7-53, 8-64.
Bowling: Shabnam Shakil 2-0-7-1, VJ Joshitha 3-1-6-1, Aayushi Shukla 4-0-15-0, Parunika Sisodia 4-0-12-0, Vaishnavi Sharma 4-0-15-3, Mithila Vinod 1-0-3-0, Gongadi Trisha 2-0-6-1.
India:
Gongadi Trisha c Nishita Akter b Habiba Islam 40
G Kamalini b Anisa Akter Soba 3
Sanika Chalke not out 11
Niki Prasad not out 5
Extras (w-7) 7
Total (For Two Wickets in 7.1 Overs) 66
Fall of Wickets: 1-23, 2-61.
Bowling: Nishita Akter Nishi 1-0-13-0, Anisa Akter Soba 3-0-29-1, Fahomiya Choya 1-0-5-0, Habiba Islam 2-0-15-1, Jannatul Maoua 0.1-0-4-0. PTI
