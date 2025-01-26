Manchester United will be looking to give their perilous English Premier League campaign a lift, when they take on Fulham in an away tie. The Red Devils are currently 13th in the points table with 26 points from 22 games. It is one of their worse returns in England’s top league football and Ruben Amorim knows about the kind of rebuild he is looking at. A last gasp winner against Rangers in their Europa League fixture has lifted the mood around the squad though. Fulham on the other hand are 10th and have just lost once in their last five matches. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack at home. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Fulham will be without the services of Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson as they are not fit. Raul Jimenez will be leading the attack with Emil Smith Rowe as the playmaker. Alex Iwobi on the wings will use his pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge form the double pivot in midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund returns to the Manchester United starting eleven and will play as the target man upfront. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo will be the two attacking midfielder with a double pivot of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield. Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Matthijs de Light will be the three-man defensive line. Check out the live streaming details for the Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League 2024–25 match.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will look for a win after some dreadful performances in recent matches and will play an away game against Fulham. The Fulham vs Manchester United match was scheduled to be played at Goodison Park and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 27. But after the team’s confirmation following the Darragh Strom, the match is postponed till further confirmation. Check out Fulham vs Manchester United viewing options below. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Fulham vs Manchester United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For Fulham vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will be a quality game of football with Manchester United securing a 0-1 win.

