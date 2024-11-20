Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav cast his vote during the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday and urged the citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Taking to Instagram, Suryakumar posted a story showing his inked finger, saying "Let's vote today, to shape the future of our state."

Also Read | From Jos Buttler to Phil Salt, Take a Look at Top Five England Stars Coming in IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections till 1 PM.

A naxal hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent, while the district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Retires: Top Five Accomplishments of Spanish Tennis Icon.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 30.43 per cent, Nagpur 31.65 per cent, Thane 28.35 per cent, Aurangabad 33.89 per cent, Pune 29.03 per cent, Nashik 32.30 per cent, Satara 34.78 per cent, Kolhapur 38.56 per cent, Dhule 34.05 per cent, Palghar 33.40 per cent, Ratnagiri 38.52 per cent, Nanded 28.15 per cent and Latur 33.27 per cent.

Voter turnout for Sindhudurg was recorded at 38.34 per cent, Wardha at 34.55 per cent, Osmanabad at 31.75 per cent, Washim at 29.31 per cent, Yavatmal at 34.10 per cent, Solapur at 29.44 per cent, Sangli at 33.50 per cent, Ahmednagar at 32.90 per cent, Akola at 29.87 per cent, Amravati at 31.32 per cent, Beed at 32.58 per cent, Bhandara at 35.06 per cent, Buldhana at 32.91 per cent, Chandrapur at 35.54 per cent, Gondiya at 40.46 per cent, Hingoli at 35.97 per cent, Jalgoan at 27.88 per cent Jalna at 36.42 per cent, Nandurbar at 37.40 per cent, Parbhani at 33.12 per cent and Raigad at 34.84 per cent.

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly elections and results will be announced on November 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)