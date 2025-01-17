Kaza (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The third day of the Spiti Cup 2025 unfolded amidst challenging conditions, with fresh snowfall briefly delaying proceedings but adding to the unique charm of the picturesque rink, a release from the competition said.

Locals came together to prepare the Kaza Main Ice Hockey Rink ready for competition. After the delay, Tod Zone triumphed in the U-18 Boys' championship, claiming a nail-biting 7-6 victory against Center Zone, while Sham Zone Boys secured third place with a commanding win over Pin Zone. In the women's category, Center Zone Women continued their dominant form, defeating Pin Zone to move to the top of the table and inch closer to the title. The day concluded with Tod Zone Men edging out Pin Zone 3-2 to secure third place in the Men's category, capping an intense day of competition under the snowy skies in Kaza.

In the opening match of Day 3 at the Spiti Cup 2025, Sham Zone U-18 Boys defeated Pin Zone U-18 Boys with a convincing 3-0 victory, securing third place in the tournament. The game began with both teams battling it out in the sub-zero Kaza weather, but neither side could break the deadlock. The tide turned in the second period when Tanzin Zangpo delivered a game-changing performance, scoring twice within 50 seconds to give Sham Zone a 2-0 lead. His first goal came in the opening minute of the period, followed by a precise flick to double the advantage. In the third period, Tanzin Yontem added the final goal to seal the win for Sham Zone, capping off their Spiti Cup 2025 campaign.

In a high-stakes match for the U-18 Boys Championship at the Spiti Cup 2025, Tod Zone edged out Center Zone with a nail-biting 7-6 victory. The first period belonged to Tod Zone, with Tanzin Tashi and Phunchok Wangchuk dominating the scoreboard, combining for five goals in the opening ten minutes. Tanzin Tashi completed his hat trick, while Phunchok added two goals, both assisted by Tanzin Lakpa. Center Zone's Kunga Wangpo struck twice late in the period to narrow the gap, but Tod Zone Boys continued to lead 5-2 at the break.

The second period saw intense efforts from Center Zone to close the deficit, but Tod Zone's goalkeeper Tanzin Thapkey stood tall. Tanzin Lakpa added two more goals for Tod, while Kunga Wangpo scored one for Center, ending the period at 7-3 in Tod's favor. In the third period, Center Zone started to attack Tod's goalpost, Kunga Wangpo netted two quick goals, followed by Tanzin Khendop scoring with three minutes remaining, bringing the score to 7-6. Center Zone mounted relentless attacks in the final moments, but Tanzin Thapkey's crucial saves ensured Tod Zone's championship victory. With this win, Tod Zone claimed the Spiti Cup 2025 U-18 Boys title, showcasing remarkable skill and resilience throughout the tournament.

In the Women's category of the Spiti Cup 2025, Center Zone secured a 5-1 victory over Pin Zone, climbing to the top of the table and moving closer to the championship title. The match played under snowy conditions, saw both teams testing each other out cautiously, yet with attacking intent. The deadlock broke in the 11th minute of the first period when Tanzin Soldon scored with a precise drag to give Center Zone a 1-0 lead. Pin Zone responded early in the second period, as Cheering Dolma scored the equalizer, but the celebration was short-lived. Tanzin Soldon, assisted by Zedhen Wangmo, restored Center Zone's lead and quickly completed her hat-trick, ending the second period with a lead of 3-1.

The final period saw Pin Zone struggle, as their defence faltered under pressure. Tanzin Soldon capitalized with two more goals, finishing with an incredible five-goal haul. Center Zone sealed a dominant 5-1 victory, putting one hand firmly on the Women's Championship.

In the final match of Day 3, Tod Zone Men edged past Pin Zone 3-2 to secure third place in the Spiti Cup 2025 Men's Category. Tod Zone started strong, with Tanzin Tashi scoring twice in the first period. Sonam Chhering extended their lead to 3-0 in the second period, as both teams maintained an aggressive rhythm. Pin Zone fought back in the third period, with goals from Gaicho and Rahul narrowing the margin. However, Tod Zone held firm to claim a hard-fought victory. (ANI)

