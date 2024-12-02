New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The roster for the 38th edition of the National Games, which will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, will feature 32 core and four demonstration sports, including yogasana and mallakhambh.

As per the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Uttarakhand State Olympic Association (USOA) in 2014, the Games were to feature 34 sports disciplines.

However, IOA President PT Usha and the GTCC (Games Technical Conduct Committee) in its recent meeting approved 32 sports disciplines and four demonstration sports.

"The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand promise to be a landmark event in promoting both traditional and modern sports in India.

"The inclusion of demonstration sports like Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhambh, and Rafting reflects our commitment to honouring India's rich heritage while encouraging new opportunities for athletes," Usha said in a press release on Monday.

The core sports include all major disciplines such as athletics, archery, badminton, hockey, shooting and wrestling.

The other two demonstration sports are rafting and kalarippayattu - a form of martial arts that originated in Kerala.

