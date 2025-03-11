Great all-rounder Ellyse Perry achieved a significant milestone in her elite career. The Australian cricketer completed 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Ellyse Perry achieved this record during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League 2025 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 11. She also became the sixth batter in Women's T20s to smash 9000 runs, after Suzie Bates (NZ), Sophie Devine (NZ), Beth Mooney (AUS), Meg Lanning (AUS) and Danni Wyatt (ENG). RCB and Australian Star Batter Ellyse Perry Talks About Kumbh Mela, Her Upbringing and Game Mentality in Recent Podcast (Watch Video).

Huge Milestone for Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry completes 9000 runs in T20s. (Photo credits: X/@Cric_nzz)

