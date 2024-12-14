Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 (ANI): The highly anticipated Division 3 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 commenced on Saturday at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore.

According to a release from Yuva Kabaddi Series, the opening day of the 11th edition of the tournament featured five matches, with standout performances from some of the top talents.

The inaugural game of the season set the tone with a dominant display by the Himalayan Tahrs, who overpowered the Ladakh Wolves 55-24. Raider Mayank Saini led the charge with a remarkable Super 10, amassing 16 raid points, while Raman Singh showed defensive brilliance with a High 5, earning nine tackle points.

The Wolves, unable to mount a substantial challenge, relied on Sandeep Singh and Rajan Singh Manhas, who contributed six raid points and four tackle points, respectively.

In the second match, the Dehradun Dynamos secured a convincing 44-34 victory over the Konark Kings. Ajay Kumar spearheaded the Dynamos with an impressive all-round performance, securing a Super 10 with 11 raid points and two tackle points.

Udit Kumar also delivered a Super 10. On the defensive end, Harbir Singh and Pankaj Sharma were formidable, both achieving High 5s. Despite a valiant effort from the Kings' Rajesh Dehury, who scored 14 raid points, the lack of support ultimately led to a 10-point loss.

The one-sided nature of the tournament continued as the Tadoba Tigers dominated the third match of the day, defeating the Ranchi Rangers 47-20. Raiders Abhishek Nimbalkar and Rushikesh Tiwale both delivered Super 10s, supported by an all-round effort from Suraj Pawar. The Rangers struggled to find their footing, with Sumit Raj being their top scorer with only five raid points.

In the fourth match, where the Chambal Challengers edged out the Indore Invincibles 37-32. The Challengers took an early lead, thanks to Ajay Maravi's Super 10, with 16 raid points, and Phool Chandra's High 5 in defense. The Invincibles mounted a spirited second-half comeback, with Mihir Singh securing a Super 10 and support from Santosh in raiding. However, defensive lapses proved costly as they fell short by five points.

The final match of the day saw the Tadoba Tigers return to action but fall short against the Vasco Vipers in a nail-biting 35-39 encounter. The Vipers' raiding unit shone, with Prince delivering a Super 10 and 16 raid points, supported by Abhishek's Super 10. Despite another stellar performance by Abhishek Nimbalkar for the Tigers, their inability to maintain the lead in the final 10 minutes resulted in a narrow four-point defeat. (ANI)

