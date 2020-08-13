Washington D.C., August 13: Tech giant Google is experimenting with the new feature which will allow the display of domain names only in the address bar of Google Chrome and not in the full URLs.

According to The Verge, this feature will help in protecting users against phishing attacks and scams which occur as a result of misleading URLs. 'Add Me to Search': Google ‘People Cards’ Launched in India Allowing Users to Create Their Public Profile on Search Engine; How to Create Your Own People Card.

The feature is currently being tested in the upcoming Chrome 86 release. It will be shown to a subset of users in the 86 version of Google Chrome.

