Washington [US], August 23 (ANI): American tech-giant Google is working on a new Android 12 accessibility feature to let users control their phone using facial expressions.

Mashable India quoted a report by XDADevelopers that says the 'Camera Switches feature', which is one of the accessibility services in the Android Accessibility Suite app, will support setting gestures to specific controls.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Juventus, Insists Club President Pavel Nedved Amid CR7's Transfer Rumours.

Smiling, opening the mouth, and looking out right, left, or down are reportedly the possible gestures, the app will include.

The corresponding camera actions include getting to the homepage, scrolling backward and forward, and selecting. The app will also allow the users to adjust the gesture size and duration.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: 26-Year-Old Man Hacked To Death By Group of 5 Men In Kancheepuram District; Case Registered.

As per The Verge, the new feature would require the device's camera to be switched on, and Android 12-enabled devices will show a standing bar indicating the camera is getting used.

The feature will reportedly use an additional battery. It is currently in beta mode and is claimed to be convenient for users with disabilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)