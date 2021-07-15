Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Thursday, showed his support for the country's contingent, which will be flying to Tokyo soon for the Olympics 2020. The Race 3 actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a photo in which he could be seen wearing a blue T-shirt with India written on its back. Along with the photo, he tweeted, "Goes without saying which country I'm supporting always! #Cheer4India #Olympics2021 #Tokyo @KirenRijiju @Abhinav_Bindra." AR Rahman Celebrates Indian Sportsmanship at the Tokyo Olympics the ‘Hindustani Way’, Shares a Glimpse of His Song With Ananya Birla.

The Tokyo Olympics will commence on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had launched Team India's official cheer song 'Hindustani Way' created by AR Rahman and Ananya Birla ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Ahead of Tokyo Olympics, AR Rahman Collaborates With Ananya Birla for Motivational Song.

Check Out Anil Kapoor's Tweet Below:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol.

