Two More Arrested in Connection with Gargi College Incident

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of women at Gargi College in Delhi.With these arrests on Tuesday, the total number of arrests made by the police in the incident has reached 17.Earlier the Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Centre, Central Bureau of Investigation and Delhi Police on advocate ML Sharma's petition seeking a CBI probe in the Gargi college incident.A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the respondents to file a response on the plea and listed the matter for April 30.This comes days after the Supreme Court had asked Sharma to approach Delhi High Court with his petition seeking a CBI probe in the Gargi college incident.On February 6, students were allegedly sexually assaulted during a cultural festival at the all-women college after outsiders forcefully barged into the campus.A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Sharma to approach the High Court with his petition after he mentioned his plea for urgent listing.Sharma has sought direction for the CBI investigation and to siege all video and CCTV records surrounding Gargi campus, both inside and outside. (ANI)

