Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai Near 1,000 With 212 New Patients of COVID-19, Says BMC

Mumbai, April 10: The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 993 with as many as 212 persons testing positive for the virus infection on Friday, the BMC said.

With ten COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll increased to 64, said a release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

The number of patients who were discharged from hospitals after recovery rose to 69 from 65 the day before, it added.

