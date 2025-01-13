Rescue teams work amidst rubble in the aftermath of Tibet earthquake (Photo credit: Reuters)

Tibet, January 13 (ANI): Days after devastating earthquake killed over 120 people in Tibet, another earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted the autonomous region on Monday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, and occurred at a latitude of 28.39 N, and 87.39 E longitude, according to the National Center of Seismology.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 13/01/2025 18:27:40 IST, Lat: 28.39 N, Long: 87.39 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

More details are awaited.

Earlier on January 7, Tibet was rocked by a series of three earthquakes with the most powerful one being of 7.1 magnitude.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said that 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 09:05 am local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and was followed by multiple aftershocks.

Over 126 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the powerful earthquake.

More than 1,000 houses were damaged in Tingri county, where the epicentre is located, state news agency Xinhua reported. Over 30,000 people were evacuated from the disaster. (ANI)

