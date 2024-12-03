Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 3 (ANI): Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus is set to give a call for national unity, The Daily Star reported.

The Daily Star said the announcement was made by the Press Secretary of Muhammad Yunus, Shafiqul Alam at a press conference on Tuesday at the Foreign Services Academy in Dhaka.

Yunus is set to meet student leaders today starting from 6:00pm (Bangladesh Local Time) at the state guest house, Jamuna.

As per The Daily Star, Advisor Yunus will hold meetings with major political parties on Wednesday to discuss national unity. He will also sit with religious leaders on Thursday.

The call by the Chief Advisor comes after reports of attacks on miniorities following the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on alleged sedition charges.

Following the arrest of Das, a lawyer was killed during clashes between police the followers of the spiritual guru in the Chattogram Court Building area on November 27.

Earlier on November 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh had issued an official statement that the government is firm to uphold 'religious harmony' in the country, irrespective of religious affiliation."

"Bangladesh government is firm to uphold religious harmony in Bangladesh, irrespective of religious affiliation, and uphold rule of law for every Bangladeshi, without distinction, under the laws of land." the statement read.

The statement also observed, "Bangladesh reaffirms in the strongest terms that every Bangladeshi, regardless of his or her religious identity, has the right to establish, maintain, or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance. Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, remains a duty of the government of Bangladesh".

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for protection of minorities.

On situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests." (ANI)

