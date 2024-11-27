Jerusalem, Nov 27 (AP) President Joe Biden has called Israel and Hezbollah's ceasefire agreement "good news" and expressed hope that the pause in more than 13 months of fighting will be catalyst to also end the war in Gaza.

Biden made his comments in a Rose Garden speech on Tuesday. He stressed that Israel reserved the right to quickly resume operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah breaks the terms of the truce.

Biden added that the deal between Israel and Hezbollah "was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities". (AP)

