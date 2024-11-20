Brussels [Belgium], November 20 (ANI/WAM): The European Council in Brussels has expressed its support for the proposed targeted amendment to the European Union Deforestation Regulation, which includes postponing its application date by 12 months.

In a statement, the European Council described the move as the best approach to ensuring legal certainty for all stakeholders.

The European Commission's legislative proposal must be adopted, signed, and published in the Official Journal by 30th December 2024.

This postponement will provide third countries, EU member states, operators, and traders ample time to fully prepare for due diligence obligations. These require ensuring that certain goods and products sold within or exported from the EU are free from deforestation. This includes products derived from cattle, timber, cocoa, soy, palm oil, coffee, rubber, and related derivatives.

The Deforestation Regulation came into effect on 29th June 2023, with its provisions set to be enforced starting 30th December 2024. (ANI/WAM)

