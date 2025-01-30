Arlington, Jan 30 (AP) At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, officials said on Thursday.

The search was ongoing for other casualties, but officials did not believe there were any other survivors, which would make it the deadliest US air crash in nearly 24 years.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Caernarfon Woman Sends Farting Videos To Harass Boyfriend’s Ex Amid Their Ongoing Dispute About Child Contact, Fined and Hit With Restraining Order.

“We are now at the point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation,” said John Donnelly, the fire chief in the nation's capital.“ We don't believe there are any survivors.”

The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found.

Also Read | Washington Plane Crash Death Toll: 67 Confirmed Dead in Collison Between American Airlines Flight 5342 and US Military Helicopter.

“This morning we all share a profound sense of grief,” Washington, DC mayor Muriel Bowser said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)