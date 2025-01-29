Washington, Jan 29 (AP) A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans that could total trillions of dollars.

US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the action Tuesday afternoon, minutes before it was set to go into effect. The administrative stay pauses the freeze until Monday.

The White House had planned to start the pause as they begin an across-the-board ideological review of federal spending.

The plan sparked confusion and panic among organisations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials have said federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships. (AP)

