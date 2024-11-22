Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 22 (ANI/WAM): The organising committee of the Global Media Congress 2024 has announced the agenda for the first day of the event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Congress will feature a series of panel discussions addressing the most pressing issues in the media sector, with a focus on enhancing media performance and advancing its mechanisms to meet contemporary challenges. The event will bring together a distinguished group of experts, specialists, and media leaders from local, regional, and international spheres.

The first day will open with a keynote session titled 'What Keeps You Up at Night?' This session will delve into critical issues that concern media professionals and decision-makers, including challenges related to media credibility, digital transformation, global security concerns, urban leadership, and the ethical dimensions of AI utilisation.

One session expected to draw particular attention is titled 'The Digital Generation: Navigating Youth and Media' which will explore how digital media meets the aspirations of younger generations and how communication strategies can be enhanced to align with rapid technological advancements.

The session 'Emerging News Models and the Changing Media Landscape' will spotlight digital innovations, the role of social media, and advanced technologies in reshaping the production, distribution, and consumption of news. It will examine how these transformations improve media performance and enable the industry to respond to evolving needs.

Another key session, 'The AI-Powered Newsroom: Redefining Journalism' will feature discussions on how AI can positively transform workflow efficiency by automating routine tasks and analysing data. Experts will also address ethical considerations, including transparency, combating bias, and minimising the risks of misinformation.

Among the inspiring discussions on day one will be a session 'Delivering News to the Goldfish Generation,' focusing on capturing and retaining audience engagement with innovative strategies for delivering content to a digital-native audience that craves immediacy and interactivity.

The day will also feature sessions highlighting the shift towards 'The Streaming Surge: What's Next for Film and Digital Entertainment?' showcasing innovative strategies for exploring transformative shifts in content creation and distribution, from the explosion of streaming content to the evolution of audience engagement and innovations in immersive storytelling.

The first day will conclude with a focus on significant transformations in entertainment media, particularly in film and digital broadcasting. Participants will discuss the surge in original content production on digital platforms and explore technological innovations that elevate storytelling and captivate audiences through immersive and interactive experiences. (ANI/WAM)

