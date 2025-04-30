Tel Aviv [Israel], April 30 (ANI/TPS): Authorities arrested three residents of eastern Jerusalem residents overnight following a shooting in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a violent altercation found multiple injured individuals and seized weapons, including a Glock and FN pistol, an axe, fireworks, and ammunition.

The suspects are all in their 20s. (ANI/TPS)

