Jerusalem, Dec 17 (AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered Syrian territory on Tuesday during a security tour of the buffer zone seized by Israel in the past few days since the fall of Bashar Assad.

It was apparently the first time a sitting Israeli leader entered Syrian territory. (AP)

