Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): After US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti announced the operation of the US Consulate in Bengaluru, Senior Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge welcomed the news that the Consulate would open in January 2025.

"This is great and exciting news. The U.S. Consulate is set to open in Bengaluru in January 2025. This will be a huge boost for the Karnataka and it will further enhance the economic prowess of the State. It will help strengthen ties between India and the US, fostering closer diplomatic, technological and economic collaborations," he posted on X citing a news report.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed the setting up of the Consulate in Bengaluru in the second week of January 2025 and said that it would be a historic milestone for the city. According to an official release, BJP MP has continuously pushed for the opening of the Consulate in Bengaluru, contributing 40% of India's IT revenue and home to lakhs of tech professionals. Surya had highlighted that the absence of a dedicated US Consulate in the city compelled thousands of residents to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for US visa-related services.

Citing a mews report, Surya Expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, EAM Jiashankar, and US Ambassadors Kenneth Juster and Eric Garcetti.

"This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the leadership of PM Sri Narendra Modi Ji and the relentless support of EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar. Their commitment to promoting Bengaluru's interests has ensured the fulfilment of this long-pending demand. I also thank US Ambassadors Kenneth Juster and Eric Garcetti for their unwavering support," Surya wrote on X.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in 2023, he had announced the establishment of a US Consulate in Bengaluru on a reciprocal basis. Since then, plans had been underway to finalise the location for the Consulate in Bengaluru.

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti confirmed the consulate's January 2024 inauguration in a US-India Business Council meeting on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, US Envoy Garceti met with MD of US India Business Council Rahul Sharma and said, " Had a great discussion with USIBC MD on how U.S. and Indian businesses can integrate progress, principles, and persistence to fulfill shared commitments. Together, we are driving US India forward for Prosperity--creating opportunities not just for our people, but for the Indo Pacific and the world. Thank you USIBC for the opportunity to highlight how our two nations are advancing economic ties and building a brighter, more prosperous future for all."

The establishment of the Consulate is expected to simplify visa application processes for thousands of students, professionals, and entrepreneurs, enhance bilateral trade and collaboration, particularly in the tech and innovation sectors and strengthen Bengaluru's position as a global hub for commerce and technology, the official release stated. (ANI)

