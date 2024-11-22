London, Nov 22 (AP) London's Gatwick Airport evacuated part of its South Terminal as a precaution on Friday while police investigated a suspicious item found in luggage.

Authorities were called to the terminal at 8:20 am after the discovery of a "suspected prohibited item," Sussex Police said in a statement.

“To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with,” police said.

“As a precaution, an EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.”

No one will be able to enter the South Terminal until the incident is resolved, the airport said in a statement on X.

The train station serving Gatwick has also been closed, Britain's rail network operator said.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the airport said. (AP)

