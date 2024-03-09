Kathmandu, Mar 9 (PTI) Twenty-six Nepali women activists, including a beauty queen, reached the base camp of Mt Everest on International Women's Day to draw global attention to the alarming impacts of melting snow in the Himalayas because of climate change and its impacts on local communities.

On Friday, the group reached the base camp, situated at an altitude of 5,364 metres, to commemorate the 114th International Women's Day and spread awareness about the alarming impacts of climate change.

The event was organised by the Sath Sathai Foundation, an organisation campaigning for the agenda of climate change and women's empowerment.

The women from various walks of life organised a conference at the base camp and also issued a seven-point declaration.

It urged the central as well as local governments to pay attention towards the conservation of Mt Everest, the Khumbu mountain region and other Himalayan ranges, according to the organisers.

“The declaration encompassed issues related to local initiatives and cooperation for climate justice, adaptation, and climate risk reduction, along with national and international partnerships,” reads a statement issued by Sath Sathai.

It also incorporated points concerning women's participation, the promotion of tourism in the Himalayan region, pollution control, and other related problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Prajeeta Karki, president of Sath Sathai, underscored that the time to ensure justice for nature has come and asserted that living beings can only survive if nature is preserved.

Similarly, another activist and member of the Madheshi Commission Renu Devi Sah said that livelihoods and agricultural systems in the Madhesh region of Nepal are directly impacted by climate change and called for the collective efforts to mitigate risks.

The team comprised Miss Nepal Srichchha Pradhan among others.

The women's team had embarked from Kathmandu to the Mt Everest base camp on February 29 to draw global attention to melting snow as a consequence of climate change and its impacts on local communities.

