Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) revealed new details about its overnight airstrikes on Houthi terror targets in Yemen.

Israel Air Force fighter jets flew close to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) and attacked, dropping over 60 bombs, military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the western coastal strip and deep in Yemen.

Among the targets hit were fuel and oil tanks, two power plants and eight tugboats.

The IDF said the damage done "seriously harms" the military operations of the Houthi forces.

Since Hamas's October 7 attack, the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel. The majority have been intercepted before reaching Israeli airspace. Israel launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah in July and September. (ANI/TPS)

