Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for pursuing a "politics of violence," ARY News reported.

Tarar said that PTI's protests have never been peaceful.

Terming PTI as 'Tehreek-e-Intishaar' (Movement for Disorder), the Minister said that during the last protest, demonstrators, equipped with modern weapons, sten guns, tear gas shells, and grenades, stormed Islamabad and resorted to unprovoked firing. He said that May 9 and November 26 are the darkest days in the country's history, ARY News reported.

Tarar said that the guards of Ali Amin Gandapur were seen firing shots, adding that PTI wants to do politics over corpses. He said that PTI wants a state of unrest to prevail in the country and compromise the state's interest for political gains.

Tarar said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already rejected PTI's call for protests and will similarly reject their next call for disruption, as reported by ARY News.

Meanwhile, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan said in a post on X that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being targeted.

"The fire of provincialism is being ignited in the country. It is being told that Pakhtuns are being targeted on ethnic basis in Islamabad. I strongly condemn it - Tehreek-e-Insaaf is a federal party that has united the whole of Pakistan - I instruct our nation that you must remain united despite any attempt by the miscreants of the government. We all are only Pakistanis beyond any race!"

Khan added that if PTI's demands are not fulfilled, a 'civil disobedience movement' will be launched.

"We have two demands- A commission should be formed under the senior most judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent inquiry into the events of May 9 and November 26. - Unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released A committee headed by Umar Ayub has been formed for negotiations. If the demands are not met, civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated," he said. (ANI)

