Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Pakistan government negotiation committee spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui has announced that government has not yet taken any decision regarding the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9 and November 26, The Express Tribune reported.

Siddiqui made the remarks while speaking to reporters after the first round of discussions held to discuss demands raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI). Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the meeting in his chamber.

Several lawmakers, including Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Aleem Khan, Salik Hussain, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Farooq Sattar, Ejaz ul Haq, and Khalid Magsi attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Azam Nazeer Tarar gave a detailed briefing on each point of the opposition's charter of demands raised by PTI, according to The Express Tribune report. He noted that representatives from all seven parties in the committee held comprehensive discussions. However, he said that the legal committee is yet to form a conclusive view on proposals made by Imran Khan-founded party.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the discussions would continue in another session scheduled to be held on Wednesday. He said that the fourth round of dialogue would take place after seven working days, in accordance with the planned timetable.

Meanwhile, PTI has continued to demand formation of judicial commission to probe the events of May 9 and November 26. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated party's stance, according to The Express Tribune report. He said, "PTI is willing to continue talks with the government, but forming a judicial commission is a key condition."

Gohar Ali Khan stressed that there was little point in further dialogue if there is no progress on this demand. Calling for mutual understanding and patience, PTI chairman said, "Successful negotiations mean a successful Pakistan."

He said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party's negotiating team to withdraw from further talks with the government if a judicial commission is not established within seven days, The Express Tribune report. He said, "Imran Khan has made it clear that the fourth meeting will only happen if the commission is formed within the deadline."

PTI chairman accused the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)-led government of being uneasy regarding the demand for transparency, terming it the "Form 47 government." He criticised government's negotiation committee spokesperson, Irfan Siddiqui, for delaying the progress. (ANI)

