Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Growing tensions between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) escalated on Sunday after the PPP criticised the federal government for unilaterally establishing the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority, Dawn reported.

PPP leaders have reminded the PML-N-led government of the pivotal role PPP plays in supporting the coalition's survival, urging the Centre to respect constitutional protocols and consult its allies on key decisions.

The friction between the two political allies has been building for some time, with recent efforts to restore mutual trust failing to yield results. A meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari intended to mend relations did little to bridge the growing divide.

The establishment of the maritime authority has only added to the simmering tensions, further straining the partnership that underpins the federal government.

In a strongly worded statement on Sunday, PPP leader Shazia Marri called out the PML-N government for excluding her party from discussions on establishing the maritime authority. "While we have said it again and again that the federal government has PPP's support, the day we withdraw that support, the federal government will collapse," she warned, adding, "Perhaps, the PML-N does not realise this."

Marri highlighted that both the Sindh government and the PPP were not informed about the creation of the authority. She also emphasised the party's longstanding demand for a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, which had not been convened for 11 months.

"The Constitution is being constantly and openly violated," she stated, reminding the prime minister that he is "constitutionally bound to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests within three months."

Marri insisted that the formation of the maritime authority should be brought before the CCI and questioned the government's decision to bypass constitutional requirements, asking, "Is it wise to sabotage the Constitution on important national issues, without taking allies and provinces into confidence?"

Criticising the Centre's approach, Marri described it as "beyond understandable" and warned that it would only deepen the rift between the allies. She urged the federal government to incorporate the opinions of provinces and allies when addressing maritime sector reforms, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) proposals, and related issues, reported Dawn.

"The opinion of allies and provinces should be taken before the recommendations of the task force on the maritime sector, maritime affairs, and KPT proposals," she said, emphasising that adhering to constitutional and legal principles would benefit everyone.

In response, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh refuted the PPP's claims, asserting that the party's leadership, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, was informed about the authority's formation. "I have already talked with Murad Ali Shah on the matter and two PPP leaders, Mehreen Bhutto and Asad Niazi, spent a whole day with me on Saturday, and we discussed the issue," Sheikh said.

He added that he resides in Karachi and regularly updates the PPP leadership and Sindh government on maritime matters. Sheikh further clarified that a task force including all stakeholders had been established to oversee the new authority.

Amid these disputes, other issues have exacerbated tensions. The PPP has criticised the federal government for internet restrictions, with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari labelling them as censorship.

Protests by PPP lawmakers, including parliamentary walkouts over federal ministers' absence, signal deepening discord. However, Bhutto-Zardari has advised his party to continue working with the PML-N government to maintain stability, Dawn reported.

Despite these challenges, political analysts believe that a shared opposition to former Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely push the PPP and PML-N to keep their coalition intact.

With support from the establishment, this uneasy alliance continues to navigate internal disagreements while focusing on preserving the current political setup. (ANI)

