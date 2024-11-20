Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his journey to Guyana from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking the final leg of his significant three-nation tour.

PM Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years.

During his visit, PM Modi will co-chair the second India-CARICOM Summit alongside the Prime Minister of Grenada, the current Chairman of CARICOM, in the presence of leaders from all CARICOM countries.

PM Modi is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Irfaan Ali and address the National Assembly of Guyana.

The formal structure of India-Guyana relations includes a bilateral joint commission at the ministerial level, the fourth session of which was held in Georgetown in May 2008, and periodic consultations between the two nations' foreign offices, the third round of which took place in Georgetown in July 2011. Cultural exchange programmes and a joint business council between the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) further strengthen ties.

Developmental cooperation between the two countries is facilitated primarily through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, which offers 50 scholarships annually across various fields. Additionally, experts are periodically deputed to Guyana upon request to assist in specific areas.

Further scholarships under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) enable Guyanese students to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, medical, and other courses. To date, more than 600 Indian scholars have completed training under ITEC.

India has also extended credit facilities to Guyana for mutually agreed fields such as agriculture and information technology. Indian companies have shown interest in sectors such as biofuels, energy, minerals, and pharmaceuticals. While bilateral trade turnover remains modest, the trend is positive and promising.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, strengthen India-Guyana ties, and encourage broader regional partnerships.

PM Modi's departure from Brazil follows his participation in the G20 summit, where he emphasised India's role in combating hunger and poverty. He also held the second India-Australia bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

