Rome, Jan 16 (AP) Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, the Vatican said, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

Francis didn't break his arm but that a sling was put on as a precaution, the Vatican spokesman said in a statement

On December 7, the pope whacked his chin on his nightstand in an apparent fall that resulted in a bad bruise.

The 88-year-old pope has battled health problems and often has to use a wheelchair. (AP)

