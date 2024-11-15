Yasin [PoGB], November 15 (ANI): The members of civil society gathered at Taus Chowk in Gupis-Yasin district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan on Friday to protest against the disappearance of 20-year-old Imran Khan, a youth from Qarqulti who has been missing for the past three weeks.

The protesters, including residents, activists, and community leaders, expressed growing concern over the lack of progress in locating the young man.

According to Pamir Times, the protesters lamented the law enforcement agencies for not locating the victim for the past 21 days. They warned the authorities and gave them a 48-hour ultimatum to ensure the safe return of the youth.

The protesters further highlighted that the authorities take immediate action on small issues of the region but dismiss the cases which involve the missing of their wives and children. "The youths of the region are disappointed and hopeless due to ongoing killings and disappearances," said the protestors.

One of the protesters criticised the government and said that the disappearance of the young man and the lack of progress in locating him by the authorities was a clear violation of human rights. Every individual must participate in the protest and raise their voices against such atrocities.

The demonstrators emphasised that this case of enforced disappearance, while deeply personal for Imran Khan's family, also reflects a wider issue of concern for the entire community in Yasin. The protesters called on law enforcement agencies to intensify their search efforts and to provide regular updates on the investigation's progress. The protesters shouted, "We want transparency, we want accountability. Our community is in fear, and we cannot rest until Imran Khan is safely back with his family."

Imran's sudden disappearance has left his family and the community in a state of deep distress. His whereabouts remain unknown despite efforts by his family and friends to alert authorities and organize a search. The protestors, holding banners and chanting slogans, demanded that the authorities take immediate and decisive action to locate the missing youth and ensure his safe return. (ANI)

