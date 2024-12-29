Houston, Dec 29 (AP) Several tornadoes touched down in the Houston area on Saturday, damaging homes.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear, though local news reports showed damage to homes, fences and vehicles.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in the Houston area, near Katy, Cypress, Splendora, Hillcrest and Porter Heights. (AP)

