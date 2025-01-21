New York, Jan 21 (AP) A former New York City police sergeant died from an apparent drowning while surfing in Long Island's frigid waters on Sunday.

Jack Shapiro, 54, was found unresponsive off the coast of Gilgo Beach shortly after 2 pm, police said. He was pulled to shore by a bystander, given CPR, and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read | WHO Regrets US Exit From Global Cooperation on Health, Climate Change Agreement; Hopes Donald Trump Will Reconsider Decision.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Friends of Shapiro described him as a passionate surfer who also enjoyed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, according to the Babylon Daily Voice.

Also Read | India's Special Gift for White House: Mumbai-Based Green Labs Jewellery Company Crafts Donald Trump-Shaped Diamond To Symbolise Strong India-US Ties (See Pic).

He spent a decade with the New York Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2013. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)