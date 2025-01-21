Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Mumbai-based Green Labs, a jewelry and diamond company, has crafted a unique diamond shaped like the face of US President Donald Trump as a special gift for the White House.

This piece of art is the result of Green Labs' expertise in combining innovative design with diamonds to create the detailed, life-like shape of Trump's face, showcasing both craftsmanship and creativity.

Miraj Patel, Chief Sales Officer of Green Labs, stated that the diamond was created to symbolize the "strengthening relationship between the US and India."

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "We have created this 4.7-carat diamond in the shape of the face of the President of the United States of America. We crafted this precisely as a 4.7-carat diamond because he is the 47th President."

"The best part of this creation is that this diamond was created over 60 days in Gujarat's Surat. It is completely made in India with use of renewable wind and solar energy. We created this diamond to symbolise the strengethening relationship between the US and India," he added.

Miraj Patel further said, "We are going to gift this diamond to the White House. It is invaluable because there is no other such diamond across the country, therefore it is not right to put a price on it."

The diamond, likely to be a one-of-a-kind creation, has been designed to be presented as a gesture of goodwill and respect towards the White House.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.

Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th US Vice President. After taking the oath, Trump declared that the "golden age" of America had begun, and today marked 'Liberation Day' for the country.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed that it was a "great honor" to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of US President Donald Trump.

Sharing the pictures of the inauguration ceremony on X, he wrote, "A great honour to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of @POTUS President Donald J Trump and @VP Vice President JD Vance in Washington DC today."

His attendance underscores the importance of India-US relations and the global diplomatic ties shared between the two nations as President Trump begins his second term in office. (ANI)

