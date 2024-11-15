Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI/TPS): The Rambam (Maimonides) Hospital in Haifa received two patients to its trauma department who were wounded when a UAV/drone struck the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) "Elyakim" training base in northern Israel Thursday evening.

The hospital reported that the two were conscious when they arrived and suffered from shrapnel wounds.

Their medical conditions are defined as moderate at this stage and they are undergoing a series of medical scans at this time. (ANI/TPS)

