Dubai [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has declared Wednesday, 1st January 2025, as the New Year holiday for federal government entities in UAE.

A circular issued by the Authority on Friday added that work will resume on Thursday, 2nd January.

Also Read | Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Reportedly Lays Off 10% of Its Management Positions as Part of Its Strategy To Increase Efficiency Proposed by CEO Sundar Pichai.

On this occasion, FAHR extended its best wishes to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, as well as its residents, praying to God Almighty to bless them with health and well-being. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)