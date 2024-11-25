Vatican City, Nov 25 (AP) Roman Catholic faithful will be able to view St Peter's tomb remotely as part of the Vatican's technological outreach with its far-flung flock during the upcoming Holy Year.

Pope Francis will inaugurate a webcam on December 2 to be installed beneath the main altar of St Peter's Basilica.

Also Read | Lee Jae-Yong Controversy: Prosecutors Demand 5-Years Prison Sentence for Chairman of Samsung Electronics in Merger of Two Samsung Affiliates.

Another webcam will be placed on the basilica's Holy Door for the 2025 Jubilee, during which indulgences for the forgiveness of sins are granted to pilgrims who travel to Rome and enter through it.

The link will provide “symbolic access” to those who cannot make the journey, the Vatican said on Monday.

Also Read | Intel Selling Its Properties To Save Costs After Announcing Layoffs of 15,000 Employees This Year: Report.

The 2025 Jubilee is a once-every-quarter-century event that is expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to Rome. Francis will officially open the basilica's Holy Door on Christmas Eve.

In another aspect of the Vatican's communications outreach during the Holy Year, officials announced a new magazine featuring a section in which Francis responds to reader questions, including one from a grandmother concerned over children's decision to not have her grandchildren baptized. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)