Hyundai is all set to launch the facelift version of the new Tucson SUV today in India. The SUV made its official debut earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2020. And, it was expected to go on sale soon after the expo, but the India launch was delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown situation. Nonetheless, the South Korean automaker is now all geared up for the launch of the updated Tucson. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 12 pm IST, which will be a virtual event because of the COVID impact. The digital event will be streamed online via South Korean carmaker's official YouTube channel as well as social media accounts. 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants, Colours & Specifications.

The updated 2020 Tucson SUV will feature a handful of cosmetic updates along with an updated cabin and BS6 complaint mechanicals. The facelift model continues to sport the silhouette of its predecessor which is accentuated by new updates like the all-new signature cascading grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, revamped fog lamps, new alloys and split tail lights with new LED treatment.

Watch #TheNextDimension event LIVE Today at 12 PM right here on our Twitter page and get set to enter the Virtual World of #Hyundai. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/DqAXjepTFz — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 14, 2020

Moving on to the interior, the SUV gets an updated cabin layout, and the biggest addition is an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. Apart from this, the company is also offering features like the semi-digital instrument panel, BlueLink connectivity suite, push-button start/stop,

electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, electrically adjustable front seats, etc. For safety, the SUV comes equipped with airbags, ABS, EBD, smart cruise control, blind-spot detection, hill assist control, forward collision avoidance assists, electronic stability control, and more.

The updated Hyundai Tucson will be available with a choice of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre mill that develops 153 bhp with 192 Nm, while the diesel unit is a 2.0-litre motor churning out 182 bhp with 400 Nm of torque. Both engines will come with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic. The SUV will be pitted against the likes of Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc, and the Skoda Karoq.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).