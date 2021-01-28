Renault, the French automobile manufacturer is all set to unveil its Renault Kiger Sub-compact SUV today globally. The upcoming SUV's launch is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021 and it will be first launched in India and later in the global markets. Renault Kiger is rumoured to get the same powertrains that are available with the Nissan Magnite. The company has been teasing the unveil on its official Twitter handle. The virtual event of Kiger SUV will commence at 2:15 pm IST via Renault's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Renault Cars to Become Costlier By Up to Rs 28,000 From January 1, 2021.

Renault Kiger SUV is expected to come in two engine options - a 1.0-litre NA petrol that will generate 72 PS of power, 96Nm of peak torque and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol that produces 100 PS of power and 160Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre NA petrol variant could be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission whereas the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor is likely to be mated with a 5-speed manual and CVT automatic options.

A design collaboration between France and India is worth the wait. The stunning new #RENAULTKIGER, coming soon. #theKIGERlife. Watch the LIVE grand unveiling on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/RjxuhLlzDJ — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) January 27, 2021

The upcoming SUV could sport a twin-slat grille and twin-level lightning setup, LED headlamps on the bumper, LED DRLs, dual C-shaped LED tail lamps and roof-integrated spoiler at the rear. On the inside, the upcoming Kiger is expected to come with the touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, digital instrument panel and automatic AC. Renault Kiger SUV will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Nissan Magnite.

