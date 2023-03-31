New Delhi, March 31 : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new OBD2-compliant SP125 motorcycle priced from Rs. 85,131 onwards (ex-showroom). Honda has not only made the required updates in order to make the bike OBD2 compliant, but has also introduced a new body colour for the motorcycle.

The new updated 2023 Honda SP125 motorcycle thus, comes with powertrain tech updates as well as a new colour option. Let’s take a brief look at the details. Renault Duster SUV Bracing Up for Its Resurrection in India; Caught Testing With Dacia Bigster Inspired Styling.

Updated 2023 Honda SP125 – New Update Details:

The new 2023 Honda SP125 motorcycle comes with an onboard diagnostics system in order to track the emissions real time and notifies immediately if there’s any fault. Apart from the tech update, the SP125 is now available in new Matte Marvel Blue Metallic colour option taking the total body colour options to five. The other colour options include –Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic and Black. Moreover, the bike also receives a wider rear tyre than its precursor model. Honda Activa H-Smart Scooter Gets Officially Teased As Smartiva; Checkout Key Details Here.

Updated 2023 Honda SP125 – Styling, Features, Variants & Price Details:

Apart from the above mentioned changes, the rest of the Honda 2023 SP125 premium commuter motorcycle remains the same. The motorcycle comes with a single-pod headlight, body-coloured headlight cowl, fender and fuel tank shrouds, a side-slung exhaust, everything has been carried forward.

The 2023 Honda SP125 doesn’t get any feature update as well, it continues to offer an LED headlight, digital instrument cluster, an engine start/stop switch, a piston cooling jet and a combined braking system.

The updated 2023 Honda SP125 is offered in two variants – Drum and Disc. The drum brake variant is priced at Rs. 85,131, while the disc brake variant has been tagged at Rs. 89,131 (prices are ex-showroom). The SP125 fights it out in India with the likes of the Hero Glamour and TVS Raider 125.

