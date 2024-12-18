New Delhi, December 18: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has reportedly sent a message to Ola employees that has gained attention online. In his communication, he allegedly emphasised the importance of performance and accountability within the company. Bhavish Aggarwal's message stated that the Human Resources (HR) department would be reaching out to employees for discussions.

As per reports, Aggarwal reviewed the company's attendance records and found them unsatisfactory. He described the data as "shocking" and expressed disappointment in employees who failed to attend work without valid reasons. Aggarwal reportedly announced that starting from Monday, stricter attendance expectations would be implemented, and HR would talk with employees who have misused the company's flexibility. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces New Feature ‘Service Status?’ To Let Users Track Real Time Service Updates of Their Scooter on Ola Electric App.

