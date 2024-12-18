New Delhi, December 18: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has reportedly sent a message to Ola employees that has gained attention online. In his communication, he allegedly emphasised the importance of performance and accountability within the company. Bhavish Aggarwal's message stated that the Human Resources (HR) department would be reaching out to employees for discussions.

As per reports, Aggarwal reviewed the company's attendance records and found them unsatisfactory. He described the data as "shocking" and expressed disappointment in employees who failed to attend work without valid reasons. Aggarwal reportedly announced that starting from Monday, stricter attendance expectations would be implemented, and HR would talk with employees who have misused the company's flexibility. Bhavish Aggarwal Announces New Feature ‘Service Status?’ To Let Users Track Real Time Service Updates of Their Scooter on Ola Electric App.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's Message to Staff on Work From Office and Poor Attendance Data

Wow. A really stern message from Ola founder @bhash to staff on work from office and poor attendance data, which he has been tracking. Don't fleece the company by not showing up,per internal note. Apparently staff have said facial recognition data is wrong on attendance. pic.twitter.com/14kuBgGhww — digbijay mishra (@digbijaymishra1) December 17, 2024

In his message, Aggarwal made it clear that employees need to have enough self-respect to avoid taking advantage of the company's rules by not showing up for work. He pointed out that skipping work is not only unfair but also disrespectful to those colleagues who put in a lot of effort and contribute to the company.

He further emphasised that it is important for every employee to understand that their actions can affect others, and by being responsible and committed to their jobs, they show appreciation for the hard work of their teammates. This kind of respect can help to build a better and more supportive workplace for everyone.

He dismissed claims that the facial recognition system was faulty, urging employees not to "insult basic intelligence. Aggarwal reminded employees that Ola does not have a work-from-home policy, except for genuine needs, and encouraged them to come to work, do good work, perform well, and be part of Ola's mission. Bhavish Aggarwal Teases Nationwide Ola Expansion With 4,000 New Ola Stores in India.

Bhavish Aggarwal also has big plans for the new Ola stores that are set to open across India. He said, “Super excited as we take the #SavingsWalaScooter to every city, town and tehsil!” Aggarwal announced that they will be opening 4,000 Ola Stores throughout the country to make it easier for customers in India to access their electric scooters.

