New Delhi, January 20: Mahindra Auto is expected to launch the Mahindra XEV 7e, an electric version of the Mahindra XUV700 SUV, in 2025. The seven-seater electric SUV will likely combine practicality with advanced technology. The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to come with a modern design, a spacious interior, and advanced features.

As per reports, the Mahindra XEV 7e electric SUV will likely launch in India in the second half of 2025. The XEV 7e is likely to resemble that of the XUV 700 SUV. The Mahindra XEV 7e will feature updated front and rear bumpers compared to the XUV700 SUV. It is expected to include vertically stacked triangular LED headlights, as well as LED light bars at both the front and rear, with new alloy wheels. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Over 90 New Products Launched in 1st Two Days of Auto Expo 2025; Check Details.

There could be inverted L-shaped connected LED daytime running lights and a split headlamp arrangement, with the main headlights positioned on the lower bumper. The Mahindra XEV 7e price is anticipated to be in the range of around INR 20.9 lakh to INR 30 lakh.

Mahindra XEV 7e Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Mahindra XEV 7e is expected to offer two battery pack options, which may include 59kWh and 79kWh. It may provide a driving range of around 650 Km on a single charge. The Mahindra XEV 7e is anticipated to come with a dual-tone black and white interior design.

The Electric SUV may feature a two-spoke steering wheel. Additionally, the vehicle is expected to be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital display. Other potential features of the electric SUV may include a panoramic sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, powered front seats with memory and ventilation functions, ambient lighting, and more. MG Majestor SUV Unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025; Check Expected Price and Features.

The electric SUV is anticipated to feature Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The XEV 7e is expected to come equipped with seven airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

