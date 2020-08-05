Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday officially launched the new BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol in India with a starting price of Rs 8.39 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The top-of-the-line variant of the BS6-compliant S-Cross is priced at 12.39 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched Maruti S-Cross petrol comes in four trims - Sigma, Delta, Zeta & Alpha. The Crossover is offered in a total of seven variants. It is important to note that it is an important product for the Indo-Japanese carmaker since the lockdown. The Crossover was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year in February. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming of Maruti's Virtual Launch Event.

On the visual front, the Crossover SUV remains identical to the previous model. The overall design of the car is highlighted by a wide chrome grille with vertical slats, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs with side indicators, LED taillights and more.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

On the inside, the overall design has been kept identical with the diesel version. However, the company has added several new features to refresh the cabin appeal. The crossover now gets a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice recognition, live traffic updates and more. Other features include engine start/stop button, keyless entry, automatic rain-sensing wipers, auto projector LED headlamps, climate control and cruise control adding to the convenience features.

Maruti SuZuki S-cross Petrol (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Mechanically, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Crossover SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre K-15 4-cylinder petrol engine. The motor is capable of producing 105 PS of power with a peak torque of 138 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki S-cross Petrol (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki India)

The engine comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission along with a 4-speed AGS transmission. The company claims that the manual variant will offer a mileage of 18.55 kmpl whereas the AMT version is capable of offering fuel efficiency of 18.43 kmpl.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the newly launched Maruti S-Cross petrol.

Ex-Showroom Prices For S-Cross Petrol Variants MT AT Sigma Rs 8.39 Lakh - Delta Rs 9.60 Lakh Rs 10.83 Lakh Zeta Rs 9.95 Lakh Rs 11.18 Lakh Alpha Rs 11.15 Lakh Rs 12.39 Lakh

